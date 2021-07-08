Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Allianz stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €212.10 ($249.53). The company had a trading volume of 566,010 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €215.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

