AllSafe Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $239,109.43 and $31.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

