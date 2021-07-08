Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Buys 46,986 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.5% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

