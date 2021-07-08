Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC reduced its position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 1.14% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,695. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $306.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

