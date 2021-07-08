Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

ATEC stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

