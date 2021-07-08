Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 2,880,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.