Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alstom in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Alstom alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.