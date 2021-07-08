ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

