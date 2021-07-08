Amalgamated Bank Sells 380 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.