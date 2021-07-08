Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $184,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $978,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded down $38.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,657.84. 105,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,734.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,340.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

