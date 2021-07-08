Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 363,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,120,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 125,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $27.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,669.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

