Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0266

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $352,176.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 746,498,587 coins and its circulating supply is 199,377,949 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.