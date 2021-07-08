AMEPAY Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $113,381.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.03 or 0.99909552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00944466 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

