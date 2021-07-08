Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

