América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.