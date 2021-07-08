American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $27,287.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $277.92. 1,154,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,093. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.76. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
