American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $27,287.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $277.92. 1,154,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,093. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.76. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

