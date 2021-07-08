Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

