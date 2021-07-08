Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,988. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.