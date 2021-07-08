Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $426.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $429.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK opened at $49.96 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

