Analysts Anticipate Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 815,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,804. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

