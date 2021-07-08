Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 34,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

