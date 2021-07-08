Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $81.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.01 million to $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $334.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

INN stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

