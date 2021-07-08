Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.59. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $205.80 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 3.13.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.