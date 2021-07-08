Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 765,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

