Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3997 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

