Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.