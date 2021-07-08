Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

