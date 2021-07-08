Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.03 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

