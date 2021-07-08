Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Post -$2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 16,070,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,249,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

