Analysts Issue Forecasts for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

