Analysts Offer Predictions for ABB Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABB. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ABB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

