Analysts Offer Predictions for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

GTLS stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

