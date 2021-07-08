Analysts Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price at $21.38

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.69. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

