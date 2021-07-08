Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $24.63

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,542. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

