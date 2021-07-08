Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $26.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. 128,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

