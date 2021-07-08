Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $58.20

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,127. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

