Analyzing Assure (ARHH) and Its Peers

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 180 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Assure to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -5.02 Assure Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 71.40

Assure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 904 3862 7138 191 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Assure’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Summary

Assure competitors beat Assure on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

