Analyzing The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.37 $65.64 million $0.91 40.95 Oatly Group $421.35 million 31.53 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 6.19% 9.51% 5.69% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Simply Good Foods and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 6 0 2.50 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $37.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Oatly Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

