Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 31,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,142,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.