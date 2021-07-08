Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180.81 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,663,327 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

