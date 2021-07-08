Andra AP fonden Has $12.66 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in International Paper by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

