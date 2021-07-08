Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,059. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

