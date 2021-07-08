ankrETH (aEth) Achieves Market Cap of $62.08 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, ankrETH has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $2,116.46 or 0.06497935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $35.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00057388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00871307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044251 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

