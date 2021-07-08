APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 19,045 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

