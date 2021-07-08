APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Teradata worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $107,008,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

TDC stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 487.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

