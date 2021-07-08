APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,100 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH opened at $94.63 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

