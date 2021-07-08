APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,441 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

