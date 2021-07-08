APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

