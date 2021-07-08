Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives C$18.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research cut their price target on Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aphria has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

