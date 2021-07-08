Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AFT opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

