AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $136.47 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

